Bývalý ruský agent a jeho dcéra boli otrávení nervovou látkou, tvrdí britská polícia

In this Feb. 27, 2018 grab taken from CCTV video provided by ITN on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 , former spy Sergei Skripal shops at a store in Salisbury, England. British authorities have new information about the mysterious substance that left a former Russian spy and his daughter in critical condition, the minister responsible for public safety said Wednesday. (ITN via AP) Autor: SITA/AP